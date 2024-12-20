Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't suit up for Saturday

Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Kuzma will miss his ninth consecutive outing due to a left rib sprain. With the 29-year-old forward sidelined, Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert will likely see increased roles. Kuzma has been ramping up his workload during practice, though there is no clear timetable for his return.