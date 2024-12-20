Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma Injury: Won't suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 10:41pm

Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Kuzma will miss his ninth consecutive outing due to a left rib sprain. With the 29-year-old forward sidelined, Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert will likely see increased roles. Kuzma has been ramping up his workload during practice, though there is no clear timetable for his return.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now