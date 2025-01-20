Kyle Kuzma News: Another subpar display
Kuzma ended Sunday's 123-100 loss to the Kings with 13 points (3-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes.
Kuzma has entrenched himself in a starting role now that his rib injury is in the rearview, but his performances have been a bit inconsistent from a statistical perspective. He's failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his last six outings, averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 34.3 percent from the floor in that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now