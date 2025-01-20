Kyle Kuzma News: Another subpar display

Kuzma ended Sunday's 123-100 loss to the Kings with 13 points (3-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Kuzma has entrenched himself in a starting role now that his rib injury is in the rearview, but his performances have been a bit inconsistent from a statistical perspective. He's failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his last six outings, averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 34.3 percent from the floor in that stretch.