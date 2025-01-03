Kyle Kuzma News: Back in starting lineup

Kuzma is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

The Wizards will be without Bilal Coulibaly (illness), so Kuzma will return to the starting lineup for the first time since returning to action after a 12-game absence due to a rib injury. Kuzma's previous start came Nov. 27 in a loss to the Clippers. He's averaging 15.8 points per game in a starting role in 2024-25.