Kyle Kuzma News: Bench role Monday

Kuzma is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Boston.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the lineup, Kuzma will shift to a reserve role after starting his previous 17 appearances. In 24 games off the bench this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest.