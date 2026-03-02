Kyle Kuzma News: Bench role Monday
Kuzma is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Boston.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the lineup, Kuzma will shift to a reserve role after starting his previous 17 appearances. In 24 games off the bench this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest.
