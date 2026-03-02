Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Bench role Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Kuzma is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Boston.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the lineup, Kuzma will shift to a reserve role after starting his previous 17 appearances. In 24 games off the bench this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma
