Kyle Kuzma News: Best showing yet with Milwaukee

Kuzma posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 145-124 loss to the Hawks.

The former Wizard appears to be getting comfortable with the Bucks, as he takes on Khris Middleton's old job of providing an offensive complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kuzma's 25 points were his high-water mark since he joined Milwaukee, and the 29-year-old forward has scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.9 threes over that span.