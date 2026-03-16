Kyle Kuzma News: Busy as facilitator in win

Kuzma supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 134-123 victory over the Pacers.

Kuzma racked up his most assists since recording a season-high nine during the Feb. 4 win over the Pelicans. The veteran forward has scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games, during which Kuzma has averaged 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest.