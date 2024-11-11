Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 12:06pm

Kuzma (groin) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Rockets.

After missing Washington's past five games with a right groin strain, Kuzma is poised to return to action Monday. It's possible that Kuzma will have some restrictions with his playing time Monday, but no specifics have been reported yet. With Kuzma returning to the court, Kyshawn George appears most at risk of losing his spot in the starting five.

