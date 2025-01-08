Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 3:34pm

Kuzma (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Kuzma exited Tuesday's game against Houston with a calf bruise and didn't return, but he's cleared to play on the second half of Washington's back-to-back Wednesday. Over five games since returning from a rib injury, the star forward has averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 threes in 23.8 minutes. Kuzma wouldn't figure to have any limitations on his playing time against the 76ers.

