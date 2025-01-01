Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Coming off bench again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Kuzma is not part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Chicago.

Kuzma played 21 minutes off the bench Monday in his return from a 12-game absence and will remain out of the starting lineup Wednesday. Kuzma shouldn't be expected to see a much larger workload against the Bulls, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the power forward push for 25 minutes. Justin Champagnie remains in the starting five.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
