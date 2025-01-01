Kyle Kuzma News: Coming off bench again

Kuzma is not part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Chicago.

Kuzma played 21 minutes off the bench Monday in his return from a 12-game absence and will remain out of the starting lineup Wednesday. Kuzma shouldn't be expected to see a much larger workload against the Bulls, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the power forward push for 25 minutes. Justin Champagnie remains in the starting five.