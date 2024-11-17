Kyle Kuzma News: Efficient 22 points Sunday

Kuzma ended Sunday's 124-104 loss to Detroit with 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes.

Kuzma and Jordan Poole co-led the Wizards in scoring Sunday, with the former registering his third 20-point game of the 2024-25 regular season. In his four outings since returning from a five-game absence due to a groin injury, Kuzma has averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 26.9 minutes per game.