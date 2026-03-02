Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Exits rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:42am

Kuzma (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Bucks' 108-81 loss to the Celtics.

A starter in each of his last 17 appearances, Kuzma moved to the bench and ended up falling out of the rotation entirely while Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) made his return from a five-plus-week absence. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, head coach Doc Rivers confirmed after the game that Kuzma wasn't dealing with any sort of injury or illness, so the veteran forward's absence from the rotation could prove to be more than a one-time arrangement.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago