Kyle Kuzma News: Exits rotation Monday
Kuzma (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Bucks' 108-81 loss to the Celtics.
A starter in each of his last 17 appearances, Kuzma moved to the bench and ended up falling out of the rotation entirely while Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) made his return from a five-plus-week absence. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, head coach Doc Rivers confirmed after the game that Kuzma wasn't dealing with any sort of injury or illness, so the veteran forward's absence from the rotation could prove to be more than a one-time arrangement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1219 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 427 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 328 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More