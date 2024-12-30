Kyle Kuzma News: Expected to play Monday

Coach Brian Keefe said Kuzma (ribs) is expected to play Monday against the Knicks, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

All signs point to Kuzma returning to the Wizards' lineup Monday when they face the Knicks, as the star forward isn't listed on the injury report. Kuzma missed the last 12 games while dealing with the injury to his ribs and should give Washington a big boost offensively. He's averaged 15.8 points per game while playing only 12 games this season for Washington.