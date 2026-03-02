Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Fails to appear Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Kuzma (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's game against the Celtics.

Kuzma surprisingly fell out of the rotation in Giannis Antetokounmpo's return to the court. The Utah product was averaging 25.2 minutes per game in his previous 10 appearances, though it remains to be seen how he'll be utilized moving forward. Coach Doc Rivers confirmed after the game that it was a coach's decision to sit Kuzma, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, so that clears up any concern about a potential injury.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago