Kuzma (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma has been dealing with an ankle sprain of late, but he will again be able to play through it Sunday. Kuzma has scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 14.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.