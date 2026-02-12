Kyle Kuzma News: Good to go Thursday
Kuzma (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Despite dealing with left foot soreness, Kuzma will play in the second half of the Bucks' back-to-back and should face no restrictions. The 30-year-old has started 10 games in a row, during which Kuzma has averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per contest.
