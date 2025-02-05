Kyle Kuzma News: Headed to Brew City

The Bucks acquired Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Wizards on Wednesday in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kuzma's name had been heavily linked to the Bucks in recent days, and the Wizards were able to work out a deal to send the 29-year-old forward to Milwaukee. He had been in the midst of a down season in Washington, shooting just 42 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per contest. In Milwaukee, it's not immediately clear if Kuzma will move into the starting lineup, or if he'll serve as the team's sixth man like Middleton had in recent weeks prior to being traded.