Kyle Kuzma News: Held in check

Kuzma finished Monday's 130-108 loss to Dallas with seven points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes.

Kuzma had just scored 30 points in his previous outing against the Suns, only to post yet another dud. Needless to say, January has been a month to forget for the forward. In his last 15 appearances, Kuzma shot 41.7 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from beyond the arc.