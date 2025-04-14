Kyle Kuzma News: Hits for 22 in Sunday's finale

Kuzma registered 22 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes during Sunday's 140-133 overtime win over Detroit.

The 29-year-old forward was the only member of the Bucks' usual starting five to see any court time at all, as there was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale. Kuzma used the opportunity to deliver an incredibly efficient scoring effort, with the five made three-pointers tying his season high. Over eight games in April, Kuzma's averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.4 combined blocks and steals in 26.6 minutes a contest. positioning him for a key role when Milwaukee begins its playoff run Saturday in Indiana.