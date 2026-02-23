Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Invisible in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:53am

Kuzma logged three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.

Despite starting in Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) absence, Kuzma continues to be a non-factor for the most part in fantasy hoops. Over his last five games, he's shooting 38.3 percent from the field to go with averages of 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per contest.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago