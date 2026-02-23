Kyle Kuzma News: Invisible in loss

Kuzma logged three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.

Despite starting in Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) absence, Kuzma continues to be a non-factor for the most part in fantasy hoops. Over his last five games, he's shooting 38.3 percent from the field to go with averages of 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per contest.