Kyle Kuzma News: Invisible in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:29am

Kuzma logged five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Lakers.

Despite a healthy workload, Kuzma wasn't able to generate much against this familiar opponent. Kuzma is trending in the wrong direction as far as fantasy value goes. Over his last 10 games, he's well outside the top-200 in nine-category formats with 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 43.9 percent from the field and 67.9 percent from the line.

