Kyle Kuzma News: Leads squad with 24 points

Kuzma accumulated 24 points (11-28 FG, 2-11 3Pt), nine rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Hawks.

Kuzma paced Washington's scoring attack despite a rough shooting night. He also fell one rebound shy of his second double-double of the campaign, marking his best effort on the glass since Oct. 28. Friday's showing was arguably Kuzma's best all-around performance since a right groin injury forced him to miss five games earlier in the month.