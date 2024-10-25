Kyle Kuzma News: Limited impact in loss Thursday

Kuzma notched 12 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 loss to the Celtics.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards in scoring Thursday, and even though Kuzma had enough touches to deliver a strong showing, he wasn't efficient from the field and missed 10 of his 16 shots. Even though Kuzma's scoring numbers tend to be based more on volume rather than efficient, the forward is too talented to shoot like this on a regular basis. There's a strong chance there might have been some rust in his season debut.