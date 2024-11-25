Kyle Kuzma News: Muted performance in loss

Kuzma ended Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Pacers with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 30 minutes.

This was a lackluster effort from Kuzma, especially considering that Jordan Poole (hip) was out of the lineup. Kuzma has had a tough season so far, as he's shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from beyond the arc, and his counting stats are down across the board.