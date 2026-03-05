Kyle Kuzma News: Nearly perfect from field
Kuzma finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.
Kuzma returned to the rotation Wednesday after being a DNP-CD in the loss to the Celtics on Monday, and this outing showed head coach Doc Rivers why he needs to continue playing even if it's in a limited capacity off the bench. Kuzma can be a capable scorer when given the chance. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his last nine games, averaging 13.9 points while shooting 48 percent from the floor in that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1221 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 1122 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 429 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 330 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More