Kyle Kuzma News: Nearly perfect from field

Kuzma finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.

Kuzma returned to the rotation Wednesday after being a DNP-CD in the loss to the Celtics on Monday, and this outing showed head coach Doc Rivers why he needs to continue playing even if it's in a limited capacity off the bench. Kuzma can be a capable scorer when given the chance. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his last nine games, averaging 13.9 points while shooting 48 percent from the floor in that stretch.