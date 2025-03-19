Kyle Kuzma News: Notches 22 points

Kuzma finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 loss to Golden State.

This was Kuzma's best scoring night with the Bucks, but overall this was a pretty empty line. Over his last 10 outings, Kuzma has been well outside the top-200 in nine-category formats, posting averages of 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 68.4 percent from the line.