Kyle Kuzma News: Off injury report
Kuzma (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nets.
Kuzma is set to return from a two-game absence due to a right Achilles issue, which will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Pete Nance, Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince. Kuzma has averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
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