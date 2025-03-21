Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma News: Pops for 20 against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Kuzma closed Thursday's 118-89 victory over the Lakers with 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes.

Facing the team that he made his NBA debut for in 2017-18, Kuzma delivered one of his more well-rounded performances as a Buck and produced at least five boards and five assists for the first time in March. Over 11 appearances this month, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 threes.

