Kyle Kuzma News: Pops for game-high 23 in loss

Kuzma logged 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-108 loss to Chicago.

He led all scorers on the night, but Kuzma didn't get enough help from his teammates to avoid a 12th straight loss for the Wizards. The 29-year-old forward is still struggling to find his rhythm on offense -- over eight games since returning from a groin strain, Kuzma is shooting just 27.5 percent (11-for-40) from three-point range and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line, numbers well below his career rates.