Kyle Kuzma News: Posts 14 points in Friday's start

Kuzma finished with 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 132-120 loss to New Orleans.

Making his first start since Nov. 27 and seeing his biggest workload in three games since returning from a rib issue, Kuzma provided modest production. The 29-year-old forward's numbers on the season are well off his usual pace, which has suppressed his trade value, but Kuzma still has time to to build a case that he can help a contender prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.