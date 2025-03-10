Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Puts up 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Kuzma ended Sunday's 112-100 loss to Cleveland with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for more than half of the team's total output (52 out of 100 points), and Kuzma was the only other player who posted double-digit points. Kuzma is establishing himself as a reliable secondary option on offense for Milwaukee. He's scored in double digits in 12 of his 13 starts with the Bucks.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now