Kyle Kuzma News: Puts up 14 points

Kuzma ended Sunday's 112-100 loss to Cleveland with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for more than half of the team's total output (52 out of 100 points), and Kuzma was the only other player who posted double-digit points. Kuzma is establishing himself as a reliable secondary option on offense for Milwaukee. He's scored in double digits in 12 of his 13 starts with the Bucks.