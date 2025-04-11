Kyle Kuzma News: Puts up 17 points

Kuzma supplied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 victory over the Pelicans.

The two steals were rare from Kuzma, but Thursday's performance was a step in the right direction. His overall fantasy appeal has left a lot to be desired, to be clear -- over his last 16 games, Kuzma is well outside the top-200 in nine-category formats with 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers on 45.2 percent from the field and 65.1 percent from the line.