Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Quiet in return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Kuzma racked up nine points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 126-106 loss to New York.

Kuzma returned from a 12-game absence, coming off the bench as a way of easing him back into the rotation. Despite the layoff, Kuzma delivered a typical performance, focusing on scoring while struggling to deliver in the peripheral categories. Assuming he can stay healthy, he should be back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now