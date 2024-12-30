Kyle Kuzma News: Quiet in return Monday
Kuzma racked up nine points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 126-106 loss to New York.
Kuzma returned from a 12-game absence, coming off the bench as a way of easing him back into the rotation. Despite the layoff, Kuzma delivered a typical performance, focusing on scoring while struggling to deliver in the peripheral categories. Assuming he can stay healthy, he should be back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
