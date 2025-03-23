Kyle Kuzma News: Records double-double in win

Kuzma finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 victory over Sacramento.

Kuzma logged his third double-double in a Milwaukee uniform. He's rattled off three excellent outings over the past week, and his 14 rebounds marked his best total of the season in the category. Since coming over from the Wizards, Kuzma has been a consistent presence with the first unit, averaging 33 minutes per game since joining the club.