Kyle Kuzma News: Removed from injury report
Kuzma (back) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Kuzma missed Sunday's loss to the Magic, the second half of a back-to-back, but he's good to go for Tuesday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) healthy, Kuzma figures to come off the bench. Over his last eight games as a reserve, Kuzma has averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per contest.
