Kyle Kuzma News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Kuzma (back) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Kuzma missed Sunday's loss to the Magic, the second half of a back-to-back, but he's good to go for Tuesday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) healthy, Kuzma figures to come off the bench. Over his last eight games as a reserve, Kuzma has averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per contest.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma
