Kyle Kuzma News: Scores 18 points
Kuzma amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 win over the Jazz.
Kuzma has responded well to the DNP-CD he received in Monday's blowout loss to the Celtics, scoring 16 points in the loss to the Hawks and 18 in this win over the Jazz. Kuzma is a proven scorer who should continue to produce if given enough minutes, but his upside will decrease a bit if he comes off the bench, which is likely to be the case now that Giannis Antetokounmpo seems fully recovered from his calf injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left19 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1223 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 1124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 431 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 332 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More