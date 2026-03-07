Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Scores 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:17pm

Kuzma amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 win over the Jazz.

Kuzma has responded well to the DNP-CD he received in Monday's blowout loss to the Celtics, scoring 16 points in the loss to the Hawks and 18 in this win over the Jazz. Kuzma is a proven scorer who should continue to produce if given enough minutes, but his upside will decrease a bit if he comes off the bench, which is likely to be the case now that Giannis Antetokounmpo seems fully recovered from his calf injury.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
32 days ago