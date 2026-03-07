Kyle Kuzma News: Scores 18 points

Kuzma amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 win over the Jazz.

Kuzma has responded well to the DNP-CD he received in Monday's blowout loss to the Celtics, scoring 16 points in the loss to the Hawks and 18 in this win over the Jazz. Kuzma is a proven scorer who should continue to produce if given enough minutes, but his upside will decrease a bit if he comes off the bench, which is likely to be the case now that Giannis Antetokounmpo seems fully recovered from his calf injury.