Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Scores 19 points with 19 shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 9:52am

Kuzma finished Friday's 104-101 win over the Wizards with 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Kuzma didn't have his best shooting performance from three-point range, but he still led the Bucks in scoring in this tight win against his former team. Kuzma has scored at least 19 points in three of his last four games with Milwaukee, and he's establishing himself as a reliable third scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (hamstring).

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now