Kyle Kuzma News: Scores 19 points with 19 shots

Kuzma finished Friday's 104-101 win over the Wizards with 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Kuzma didn't have his best shooting performance from three-point range, but he still led the Bucks in scoring in this tight win against his former team. Kuzma has scored at least 19 points in three of his last four games with Milwaukee, and he's establishing himself as a reliable third scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (hamstring).