Kyle Kuzma News: Shooting woes in start

Kuzma closed Sunday's 135-127 victory over the 76ers with 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.

The 29-year-old received the starting nod for the first time with his new team, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) was sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest. Kuzma struggled from three-point range in the victory, and in two outings with the Bucks, he has shot only 4-for-14 from beyond the arc. Over that two-game span, the eighth-year pro has amassed 25 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 60 total minutes.