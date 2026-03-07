Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Kuzma will start Saturday's game against Utah.

The Bucks will deploy a larger starting five Saturday with Kuzma replacing AJ Green in the first unit. As a starter this season (32 games), Kuzma has averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.8 minutes per contest.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Kuzma See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
32 days ago