Kyle Kuzma News: Starting Saturday
Kuzma will start Saturday's game against Utah.
The Bucks will deploy a larger starting five Saturday with Kuzma replacing AJ Green in the first unit. As a starter this season (32 games), Kuzma has averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.8 minutes per contest.
