Kyle Kuzma News: Upgraded to available Tuesday
Kuzma (Achilles) will play in Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Kuzma missed the Bucks' last four contests. However, he will avoid another absence and suit up against the Mavericks. In Kuzma's only meeting with Dallas this season, he finished with 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes of action.
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