Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Will make Milwaukee debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Kuzma will officially make his Bucks debut Friday against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma was shipped to the Bucks in a deal involving Khris Middleton being dealt to the Wizards prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The one-time NBA champion will suit up for the first time Friday for Milwaukee in Atlanta. He's averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, shooting career-low percentages from the field (42) and beyond the arc (28.1).

