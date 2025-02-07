Kyle Kuzma News: Will make Milwaukee debut Friday

Kuzma will officially make his Bucks debut Friday against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma was shipped to the Bucks in a deal involving Khris Middleton being dealt to the Wizards prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The one-time NBA champion will suit up for the first time Friday for Milwaukee in Atlanta. He's averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, shooting career-low percentages from the field (42) and beyond the arc (28.1).