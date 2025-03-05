Kyle Kuzma News: Will play against Dallas

Kuzma (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks have unsurprisingly upgraded Kuzma from probable to available Wednesday, and the veteran forward will battle through an ankle sprain to likely handle his usual workload. Over seven outings after the All-Star break, Kuzma has averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 34.6 minutes.