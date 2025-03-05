Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Will play against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:28pm

Kuzma (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks have unsurprisingly upgraded Kuzma from probable to available Wednesday, and the veteran forward will battle through an ankle sprain to likely handle his usual workload. Over seven outings after the All-Star break, Kuzma has averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 34.6 minutes.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

