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Kyle Kuzma News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kuzma (elbow) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

As expected, Kuzma will shed his probable tag due to a right elbow contusion and suit up Thursday. The veteran forward will look to bounce back following a lackluster performance during Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, when he started and tallied three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists and one block in 17 minutes.

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
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