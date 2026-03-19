Kyle Kuzma News: Will play Thursday
Kuzma (elbow) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
As expected, Kuzma will shed his probable tag due to a right elbow contusion and suit up Thursday. The veteran forward will look to bounce back following a lackluster performance during Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, when he started and tallied three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists and one block in 17 minutes.
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