Kyle Kuzma News: Will play Thursday

Kuzma (elbow) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

As expected, Kuzma will shed his probable tag due to a right elbow contusion and suit up Thursday. The veteran forward will look to bounce back following a lackluster performance during Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, when he started and tallied three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists and one block in 17 minutes.