Kyle Kuzma headshot

Kyle Kuzma News: Will return to rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 6:20pm

Head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday's game against Atlanta that Kuzma will return to the rotation after going unused off the bench in Monday's loss to Boston, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma fell out of the rotation Monday with Giannis Antetokounmpo returning from a 15-game absence due to a right calf strain. However, Kuzma is not expected to collect dust on the bench and appears likely to see the floor in Wednesday's contest. Rivers added that he suspects the Bucks will put the ball back in the veteran forward's hands on offense, so it wouldn't be surprising if Kuzma is utilized in a playmaking role when Antetokounmpo rests. It's worth noting that Kevin Porter (knee) is unavailable Wednesday.

