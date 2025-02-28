Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Absent from practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 10:51am

Lowry (hip) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Lowry has missed the club's last six outings due to a right hip injury, and his absence from practice does not bode well for his potential return in Saturday's game against Golden State. The Sixers are expected to provide an update on the veteran guard's status Friday afternoon, though he can be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game until then.

