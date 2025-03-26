Kyle Lowry Injury: Could return soon

76ers head coach Nick Nurse gave an update on Lowry's status Wednesday, saying the veteran guard could return soon, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Lowry has missed 20 straight games for Philadelphia while nursing a hip injury, but he could be back on the floor sooner rather than later. The veteran guard will miss Wednesday's game against the Wizards, and his next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Heat.