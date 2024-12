Lowry (hip) has been removed from the injury report for Friday's game against Orlando.

Lowry has missed six out of the last seven games due to his hip injury, but will make his return Friday. Through 14 games this season, he is averaging 5.8 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks across 23.4 minutes.