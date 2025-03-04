Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry Injury: Out against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 12:41pm

Lowry (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Lowry will miss his ninth straight game for Philadelphia while dealing with a lingering right hip issue. The veteran guard has made a limited impact with the 76ers this season, averaging a career-low 4.0 points on 35.1 percent shooting from the field over 33 appearances while struggling to stay healthy.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
