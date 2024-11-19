Kyle Lowry Injury: Out for next three games

The 76ers announced Tuesday that Lowry suffered a right hip strain and will miss the team's next three games, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Lowry likely suffered his injury against Miami and is due for re-evaluation early next week. With Tyrse Maxey (hamstring) nearing a return to action, Jared McCain, Jeff Dowtin, Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson are candidates to receive increased playing time in Lowry's absence.