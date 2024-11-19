Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Lowry headshot

Kyle Lowry Injury: Out for next three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 3:59pm

The 76ers announced Tuesday that Lowry suffered a right hip strain and will miss the team's next three games, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Lowry likely suffered his injury against Miami and is due for re-evaluation early next week. With Tyrse Maxey (hamstring) nearing a return to action, Jared McCain, Jeff Dowtin, Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson are candidates to receive increased playing time in Lowry's absence.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now