Kyle Lowry Injury: Out Saturday

Lowry (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

The veteran floor general logged 16 minutes off the bench in a 105-91 loss to the Knicks on April 1, but that has been his lone appearance since the All-Star break, and just his fifth since the beginning of February. Even if deemed healthy, don't expect Lowry to make an impact in most fantasy formats in the final days of the regular season. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Heat.